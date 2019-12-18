Explore
Middleton Row
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Middleton Row
Leafy Affaire
Eat Your Greens In Delicious Avatars At This New Health Cafe In The Heart Of The City
Middleton Row
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
The Star Story
This Brand Will Curate A Personalised Map Of The Stars For Your Loved Ones
Middleton Row
Gardening Stores
Gardening Stores
Sutton & Sons Pvt. Ltd.
Your Gardens Can Now Be Replenished With Seeds From This 107-year Old Company
Middleton Row
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Frollz
Paan, Pina Colada & Nolen Gur: This Parlour Serves Ice Cream Rolls In Fun Flavours
Middleton Row
Cafes
Cafes
Ping's Cafe Orient
Yakitori, Pho & Dim Sum: Delhi’s Favourite Place For Bangkok Street Food Is Coming To Kolkata And We Cannot Deal
Furniture Stores
Furniture Stores
Barretts
Add A Touch Of Antique Glory To Your Space With This Vintage Boutique's Furniture
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Goel Furnishings
Drop In At This Store To Add Some Drama In The Form Of Drapes And Sofa Covers To Your Living Space
Food Stores
Food Stores
Swing By Danish
Hungry But In A Rush? Stop By This Small Grocery Shop Beside Loreto College For Delish Sandwiches
Lounges
Lounges
OTT - Over The Top
Add This Rooftop Lounge On Your Must-Visit List The Next Time You Are In Park Street
Kolkata
Lounges
Lounges
Myx Bar & Kitchen
Unlimited Jäger Bombs On The House Till 2 AM: Friday Nights At Myx Are Lit
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
KFC
All You KFC Lovers, Rejoice As The Park Street Outlet Has Re-Opened
Park Street Area
Salons
Salons
Mishka's Luxury Beauty
This Luxe Salon In Park Street Is Giving Us Major NYC Vibes
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
S Light
Check Out These Luxe Chandeliers And Rustic Lamps For Sanjay Leela Bhansali Feels
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Twigs & Tales
If Gifting Is Not On Your A-Game List, Get These Pros To Do It For You
Cafes
Cafes
DesiKlub
From Cutting Chai To Vada Pav, This Restaurant Brings You Mumbai On A Platter
Kolkata
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Pa Pa Ya
Hit This Pan Asian Fine Dining Restaurant For A Luxury Culinary Experience
Park Street Area
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Mamagoto
Dumplings & Maki: Mamagoto's Platter Fest Is Perfect For Date Night
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Ananda
Pick Up A One-Of-A-Kind Sari From This Iconic Boutique Once Frequented By Indira Gandhi
Kolkata
Cafes
Cafes
Sienna Cafe
Make Christmas A Little More Special For Those In Need With A Conscious Celebration At Sienna
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Peter Cat
Peter Cat In Park Street Serves The Best Chello Kebabs In Town
Park Street Area
Community Groups
Community Groups
Kolkata Toastmasters Club
Get Cold Feet On Stage? Join This Club In Park Street To Excel In Public Speaking
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Yellow & More
This Shop In Park Centre Will Make You Fall In Love With Good Ol Kurtis All Over Again
Park Street Area
Cafes
Cafes
Barf Soda Paani
Life Is Brewtiful With Edgy Food & Drinks At This Funky Place!
Park Street Area
Gyms
Gyms
Endorphins - Corrective Exercise Studio
Not Just A Gym: Why You Need To Sign Up For A Fitness Overhaul At Endorphins
Park Street Area
