We're Loving This Brand's Sustainable, Handcrafted Bags & Travel Accessories

Kolkata peeps, this will excite you! We've stumbled upon Mrittika online and would totally recommend it if you’re looking for eco-friendly bags, wallets and travel accessories.

Mrittika is a fashion accessories brand that does different kinds of bags, wallets, travel accessories and scarves. Best part? All of it is made using handcrafted fabrics and leather alternatives. A strong believer in sustainability, Mrittika emphasises on fair pay, sustainability, and transparency. The brand upcycles unwanted fabrics and garments (sarees, curtains, upholstery fabrics, bedsheets to name a few) to create unique designs in handbags, laptop sleeves, backpacks, wallets, clutches, crossbody bags, scarves and travel accessories like passport wallets and fanny bags.

The accessories are so beautiful that we immediately fell in love with them and the fact that they are eco-friendly is all the more reason to buy them. The convertible crossbody bag cum backpack made of khadi cotton, cork leather with chikankari work done on it is exactly what you need to stock all your daily essentials. The dog-hook straps are easy to detach plus the inside of the bag has three holder loops for pens, a zipper pocket for all your necessary stuff, a detachable zipper pouch and a utility loop for your keyrings and earphones.

Travelling and need to store your passport and other documents? Well, Mrittika’s travel passport organiser will do the work for you. Keep all your tickets, checks, money, passport and all the important stuff in this organiser and travel without any worry.

Their initiative Prithu is all about creating zero waste so whatever is left of the main collection is later used to develop other products so that they don’t end up in landfills. Cool, no?