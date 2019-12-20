Sandwich & Shake Factory is located near Pallisree. They are basically a delivery joint but having some seats to enjoy hot and crunchy food there too. They provide great quality food and with much quantity for a single person. Also, the service is prompt and fast. The quality of the ingredients they are using is top-notch. You can feel the freshness in every bite. Recommend items are... 1. Cheese Loaded Chicken Popcorn 2. Double Chicken Club Sandwich 3. Aloo Tikki 4. Cheese Burst Chicken Burger ( They use to provide poached egg in every burger except the veg ones ) 5. Chicken Cheese White Sauce Penne Pasta 6. Chicken Cheese Maggi 7. Potato Skewers with liquid cheese 8. Breakfast Platter.
Broke scenes? This Pocket Friendly Snack Joint Is What You Need!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Cleanliness of the place needs to be maintained.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Bae, Kids.
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)