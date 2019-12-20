Broke scenes? This Pocket Friendly Snack Joint Is What You Need!

Sandwich & Shake Factory is located near Pallisree. They are basically a delivery joint but having some seats to enjoy hot and crunchy food there too. They provide great quality food and with much quantity for a single person. Also, the service is prompt and fast. The quality of the ingredients they are using is top-notch. You can feel the freshness in every bite. Recommend items are... 1. Cheese Loaded Chicken Popcorn 2. Double Chicken Club Sandwich 3. Aloo Tikki 4. Cheese Burst Chicken Burger ( They use to provide poached egg in every burger except the veg ones ) 5. Chicken Cheese White Sauce Penne Pasta 6. Chicken Cheese Maggi 7. Potato Skewers with liquid cheese 8. Breakfast Platter.