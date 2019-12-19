Get A Page 3 Makeover At This Luxury Salon

Page 3, a unisex salon located in Hazra, lives up to its name. Their top-notch services focus on relaxation of body and mind. Known for their quality products and professional staff, this place is always ready to pamper you and let's be honest, we all deserve it every once in a while! A one-of-its-kind luxury grooming spot, Page 3 offers hair styling when you need to amp up your look - from balayage to ombre, you can trust the experts there.

Struggling with saggy skin, wrinkles or dry skin? Try their access face-lift for all anti-aging problems or their face treatments depending on your skin type. Don't forget to check their nail art counter. They also provide makeup for bridal to party events. Along with their regular facials, clean-ups, manicure-pedicure, threading and waxing, you should try their keratin spa. Service charges vary from treatment to treatment and an approx starting point would be INR 500, excluding tax. A prior appointment is recommended.

They also offer grooming solutions to men along with haircut, facials, shaving, beard styling and more.