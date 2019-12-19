Hair spa that makes you feel like your favourite star on a magazine cover, luxe skin treatments and metropolitan decor all around - that is the picture perfect Page 3 Studio.
Get A Page 3 Makeover At This Luxury Salon
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Page 3, a unisex salon located in Hazra, lives up to its name. Their top-notch services focus on relaxation of body and mind. Known for their quality products and professional staff, this place is always ready to pamper you and let's be honest, we all deserve it every once in a while! A one-of-its-kind luxury grooming spot, Page 3 offers hair styling when you need to amp up your look - from balayage to ombre, you can trust the experts there.
Struggling with saggy skin, wrinkles or dry skin? Try their access face-lift for all anti-aging problems or their face treatments depending on your skin type. Don't forget to check their nail art counter. They also provide makeup for bridal to party events. Along with their regular facials, clean-ups, manicure-pedicure, threading and waxing, you should try their keratin spa. Service charges vary from treatment to treatment and an approx starting point would be INR 500, excluding tax. A prior appointment is recommended.
They also offer grooming solutions to men along with haircut, facials, shaving, beard styling and more.
What Could Be Better
We wish to seem them coming up with some branches in the city.
