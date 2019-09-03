Kurtis, Shararas, Lehengas & More: This Boutique In Salt Lake Is Your One-Stop Shop For Apparel

Whether you need a casual kurti for office or a lehenga for your big day, Paridhi in Salt Lake is your one-stop shop for all your apparel needs.

Located in Sector 1, Paridhi is a 14-year-old boutique run by Ritu Sethia, that stocks all kinds of apparel for women. From tops, palazzos and kurtis to sarees, shararas and lehengas as well as Indo-Westerns, Paridhi has everything in different fabrics and designs. You'll find apparel in silk, cotton, georgette, chiffon, dola silk, chanderi and a lot more with intricate embroidery done on them. They do both handmade and machine embroidery but specialise in the former. All are designed by Ritu and her team of designers.

We spotted a stunning full-sleeve navy blue crop top in dola silk and an off-white long skirt made in cora jacquard and imported net that you can easily wear at any pre-wedding or wedding function. It's got zardozi work done all over it and is priced at INR 7,000. If you're looking for something casual, then opt for their beige-coloured linen jute kurti that's got thread work done on it.

Men! Don't feel sad. Paridhi does occasion wear for you guys too. They do customised Indo-Westerns, draped kurtas and sherwanis for men. It's not kept on display at the boutique, though. You can choose a design from their catalogue or give them your own - the choice is yours.