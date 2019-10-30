Bag Funky Party Supplies From These City Stores

Planning to throw a theme-based birthday bash for your BFF but still not sure where to get the props from? LBB is here at your rescue. We've curated a list of top places for party supplies to make your life easier. So, now we hope we're getting invited for that party. 

Balloons Unlimited

This quaint store near Khalsa School in Bhowanipore is a hidden gem. As you must have guessed they do wonders with balloons. From beautiful bouquet balloons to ones themed on special occasions like birthdays, baby showers and anniversaries, they'll sort all your party needs. They also stock over 1,000 varieties of premium balloons, including alphabet foils, helium balloons, themed foil balloons, Airwalkers, singing balloons, etc, all imported from across the globe.

7/1, Paddapukur Lane, Jadubabur Bazar, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

Party Hunterz

Located on the upper basement of Quest Mall, this store is your one-stop destination for all party supplies. Walking through the store, we put on party hats, fancy masks, colourful wigs and managed to make our IG feed quite colourful! Wait, there's more. They also stock selfie props, invitation cards, glow glasses, paper lanterns, funky plates, card-shaped ashtrays, LED sippers and even head bands.

Quest Mall, Upper Basement, Syed Amir Ali Road, Ballygunge, Kolkata

Merry Flower

Planning a party but on a tight budget? You've got to check out Merry Flower on Mirza Ghalib Street, a wholesale store with plenty of props, balloons and cute decor. The store stocks everything from colourful glasses, stickers and banners to smiley balls, hats printed with cartoon characters and of course, balloons in varying shapes and sizes. You'll also find face masks - both funny and scary ones.

28-A & 20, Mirza Ghalib Street, Dharmatala, Taltala, Kolkata

Janmadin Kraft

If you happen to live near the airport, then Janmadin Kraft in Baguihati Old Market should be your go-store for all party supply needs. Run by Surajit Dutta, they stock a colourful collection of ribbons,  birthday templates, birthday caps, candles, heart-shaped cushions and small teddies. Nostalgia attack anyone?

I-B/1, Ground Floor, Narayantola East, Ashwini Nagar, Baguihati, Kolkata

Modern Decoration Centre

Salt Lake peeps, if party's on your mind, then you've to check out this shop in Salt Lake. We bet you'll be tempted to throw a party just by gazing at their funky props - from heart-shaped and polka-dotted balloons to glow candles, ribbons and hats. Go here and lose yourself in a confetti world. 

Shop 19, CA Market, Salt Lake, Kolkata

