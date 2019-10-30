Bag Funky Party Supplies From These City Stores
Balloons Unlimited
This quaint store near Khalsa School in Bhowanipore is a hidden gem. As you must have guessed they do wonders with balloons. From beautiful bouquet balloons to ones themed on special occasions like birthdays, baby showers and anniversaries, they'll sort all your party needs. They also stock over 1,000 varieties of premium balloons, including alphabet foils, helium balloons, themed foil balloons, Airwalkers, singing balloons, etc, all imported from across the globe.
Party Hunterz
Located on the upper basement of Quest Mall, this store is your one-stop destination for all party supplies. Walking through the store, we put on party hats, fancy masks, colourful wigs and managed to make our IG feed quite colourful! Wait, there's more. They also stock selfie props, invitation cards, glow glasses, paper lanterns, funky plates, card-shaped ashtrays, LED sippers and even head bands.
Merry Flower
Planning a party but on a tight budget? You've got to check out Merry Flower on Mirza Ghalib Street, a wholesale store with plenty of props, balloons and cute decor. The store stocks everything from colourful glasses, stickers and banners to smiley balls, hats printed with cartoon characters and of course, balloons in varying shapes and sizes. You'll also find face masks - both funny and scary ones.
Janmadin Kraft
If you happen to live near the airport, then Janmadin Kraft in Baguihati Old Market should be your go-store for all party supply needs. Run by Surajit Dutta, they stock a colourful collection of ribbons, birthday templates, birthday caps, candles, heart-shaped cushions and small teddies. Nostalgia attack anyone?
Modern Decoration Centre
Salt Lake peeps, if party's on your mind, then you've to check out this shop in Salt Lake. We bet you'll be tempted to throw a party just by gazing at their funky props - from heart-shaped and polka-dotted balloons to glow candles, ribbons and hats. Go here and lose yourself in a confetti world.
