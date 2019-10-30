Bag Funky Party Supplies From These City Stores

This quaint store near Khalsa School in Bhowanipore is a hidden gem. As you must have guessed they do wonders with balloons. From beautiful bouquet balloons to ones themed on special occasions like birthdays, baby showers and anniversaries, they'll sort all your party needs. They also stock over 1,000 varieties of premium balloons, including alphabet foils, helium balloons, themed foil balloons, Airwalkers, singing balloons, etc, all imported from across the globe.