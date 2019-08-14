Ruffle It Up: This City Designer's Clothes Are All About Statement And Voluminous Fun

Got a big do coming up? A wedding perhaps? Instead of choosing OTT dresses for the bridal party, how about choosing one with a standout silhouette and colours?.We are crushing on city designer Rachna Marwahi's line. The colours really stand out for one - dusty pinks to mustard yellows and midnight blues. And who would have thought that ruffles could look so good? In Narwani's latest range, ruffles are the game-changing flourish on sleeves, hemlines and body, adding a touch of whimsy, softness and movement to all the dresses.

These dresses would pass off as minimalist otherwise. Cascading with extravagant frills, they epitomise statement and will up your style quotient with absolute ease. So go ahead, pick up an exuberant, multi-tiered dress that demands to be paraded round town.