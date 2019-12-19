Relax, Sit Back And Rejuvenate At Samayaa Spa, Raajkutir Hotel

Welcome to a serene and unforgettable experience of indulgence, relaxation and pure pampering for spa and ayurvedic sessions by Samayaa Spa at the elegant boutique hotel that marks an epitome of handcrafted luxury at Raajkutir - Swabhumi. With 7 years in the Wellness Industry Samayaa Spa - the chain redefines the word luxury with a belief that the mind & body needs peace to achieve spiritual and sensual bliss. Owned by Ritesh Jaiswal and Samriddhi Jaiswal, this leading luxury brand in the South Eastern and Asian countries boasts a fine mix of International and Ayurveda therapies in terms of handpicked products and services covering 50+ outlets across India and abroad while tying up with iconic brands like Taj, Accor, ITC that showcases Immortal Luxury. The plush ambience of the pool graced with Zamindari heritage is the center of attraction of the spa giving its patrons not only a relaxing and rejuvenating moment but also offers pool access. Delighted to choose my deep tissue massage with incredibly versatile rejuvenation oil containing Carom, Clove, Eucalyptus & Basil that completely elevated my senses, relieving my body off the stress and pain. Deep tissue massage therapy is similar to Swedish Massage, but the deeper pressure is beneficial in releasing chronic muscle tension. The focus is on the deepest layers of muscle tissue, tendons, and fascia. Staked my thirst with the cool refreshing Welcome Drink and finally the pamper ended by serving green tea - metabolism booster loaded with antioxidants. The word 'Samayaa' coming from coherent bliss truly justifies the glamorous State of Art spa where their services are highly recommended.