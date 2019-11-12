Saffron Launches Pocket-Friendly Corporate Lunch Box!

It always makes all of us wonder what's in the box. Yes, friends its the surprise lunch box. Looking for a pocket-friendly comfort meal with an authentic North Indian taste to save time and eat fresh and healthily, then the newly launched Saffron Restaurant has a lot to offer - a convenient, simple, creative way to fill your appetite. Whether it's a Monday blues or weekend fever, a happy food always keeps you going. A delicious corporate VEG lunch meal plan awaits to savour at the restaurant or for a free home delivery The menu platter optimizes to meet a balanced meal by serving rice, roti, papad, salad, 3 main course side dishes - protein-enriched lentils curry, paneer curry and mixed veg curry and a humble sweet dish.