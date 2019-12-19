The Devil Is In The Detail And On This Company's Cute Home Decor Products!

The Little Details is an online curated store that specialises in home decor and kitchenware. Think crockery, mugs, tableware and frames, their collection is perfect to add colour and beautify your humble abode.

In the dining and kitchenware section, apart from the ceramic plates and bowls, they have out-of-the-box options including a mini doughnut mousse dessert cutlery set, a leopard print tray set, a marble ceramic flat platter and so on. The tray set is priced at INR 1,800, so throw that dinner party soon!

Their tableware includes table mats, runners, coasters, trivets and napkin rings. But our pick would be their purple agate styled napkin rings priced at INR 200. Also check out their polka and lace tissue box cover for INR 300.

Want to add some celebrity vibe to your nest? The Little Details is here to help. Explore their home decor accents and we are sure you'll end up splurging (without regretting for sure!). From wall hangings and photo frames, we laid our hands on one extremely quirky wall hanging where you can write down your WiFi password! (super cool, we say). No more telling people your password repeatedly! Their bird cage candle holder emanates luxury and that is something you should definitely buy to amp up your room. It is priced at INR 1,000.

You can also take a look at their home furnishings, organisers and bath accessories, so that no corner of your house is left untouched.