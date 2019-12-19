The Sixth Outlet Of This Famous Joint Is Here And You Must Check It Out

Kolkata welcomes the sixth outlet of Momo I am in offbeat CCU, Topsia. With a huge arena of seating, this place is attractive as well as spacious. The decor is same unlike the other outlets of Momo I am but this time you get to enjoy some fizzy cocktails as they have introduced a live bar. The quirky wallpapers and the huge statue of Buddha give you some major Japanese vibes. The area is divided into two sections, one with long cubicles with comfortable sofas and the other with wooden furnished tables and chairs. Sit beside the long facade of glass if you do not like dim yellow lights. Grab some of their in-house special mocktails along with dim sums or thukpas. The best part of this place is that they continue to serve some amazing Asian and Tibetian delicacies in an affordable price range. Special mention to their crockeries that gives some major aesthetic vibes when food is served. Overall an amazing ambience, mouthwatering food, and excellent service make this place worth visiting again and again. Must try : 1. Momo I am crispy chicken 2. Fish bao (This WILL NOT disappoint) 3. Momo I am xo rice 4. Raspberry Cheesecake 5. Ping pong Mocktail 6. Red Dragon Mocktail