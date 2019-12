Ever thought of getting hookah at a fine dining? Well, you can get that now at 30D, a multi-faceted property opening up on Jatin Das Road (the one which dissects Lake View Road) in Deshapriya Park on Thursday, October 3. 30D is a concept curated by Sid Thapa, who also happens to own a tattoo studio. The three-storeyed property will boast a café, a hookah lounge and a fine dining restaurant, all under one roof. This Pujo, you have got a new address to bookmark!