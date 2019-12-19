This Place Serves Everything Under INR 149 & You Have To Try Them All

WTF- Where's The Food is currently operational in Saltlake sector 4 and Southern Avenue. This small casual dining offers a cosy ambience and some mouthwatering food all under INR 149. Yes, you heard that right! that's the USP of the place. They aim to provide quality food at a reasonable rate where even a school or college going student can drop by to enjoy some good meal. At WTF, its the food that speaks for itself. Its a value for money for the discerning palate. The menu mainly consists of Chinese dishes with their own twist and house special ingredients. The quality is strictly maintained and they never compromise in it as one may think by guessing the price ranges here. This 35 seater space offers some delectable items like parsley prawn, chicken Tai pei, fish Tai pei and many more. It's divided into two sections one with a normal ceiling and the other with a beautiful clear glass ceiling with yellow hanging lamps under each and every table. Every item is priced from INR 129 to INR 149 except some of their premium dishes which includes prawns with INR 199 only. Also, you have some Kebabs like Malai and chicken Rashmi kebab on the menu. Must try : 1. Pan fried chicken 2. Fish Tai Pei 3. Chilly chicken Premium 4. Drums of shangdon