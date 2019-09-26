Relish Some Amazing Asian Flavours At The Fatty Bao

Start your gastronomic ride through the hidden landmarks & discover the colourful history by taking a walk through the iconic Chinatown gates ('tori') all across the globe through its delicious food and tales of migration. To taste the flavours & experience the regional food style and culture of bustling Old Chinatown and its neighbourhood, The Fatty Bao Kolkata offers festive mood for its gastronomers with a diverse Asian culinary landscape - ‘Pandals of Chinatown’, Durga Pujo All-Day Specials Menu curated by Executive Chef Prashanth and Head Chef Sumit Choudhary that touches the golden passes of Chinatown gates globally gorging with its glorious food inspired by the locals or globals. Taste your way, to begin with, some of our very own Tangra style Chilli Chicken to New York City local favourites - pancake wrapped chicken, unique and delicious spicy meats from Old China, heavenly seafood fries from the historic restaurants in goldmine towns in Victoria, Australia, buttery custard tarts from America's oldest and busiest Chinatown - San Francisco. IN FRAME - Crispy Chilli Chicken with Chilli & Garlic Crumble - Our much loved Tangra style chilli chicken, simple with great taste. The hot, spicy mildly sweet indulgence of the garlic makes this dish highly addictive. Moo Shu (Stir-Fried) Chicken - Inspired by a version of 'American-Chinese' local from Pearl Restaurant, NYC. Simply a stir-fried Chinese dish of northern Chinese origin, possibly from Shandong made with chicken, cabbage, scrambled eggs, shiitake mushrooms and green onions tossed in hoisin and oyster sauce. Traditionally served by wrapping in mandarin pancakes that come with a more earthy flavour with a hint of sweetness. Fish Puff - Inspired by Kowloon Bakery, London's Chinatown. Thee delectable flaky sheets of layered puff pastry layered packets topped with brightly flavoured minced fish mixed with kaffir lime, chilli, garlic and sesame giving a gentle brush with egg wash around the fish, then lay on the second sheet of puff pastry. Served with smoked garlic and chilli sauce. Chairman Mao's Pork Belly - The most famous revolutionary dish from the Hunan province tied to Chairman Mao Tse-tung because it was his favourite dish. Divine pork belly symbolically braised with star anise, cinnamon, bay leaf, soya sauce. Very tender and juicy meat. Served with soft fluffy Bao. Whole Baby Pomfret - Inspired by the dish curated by chef Chin Thum Look who opened the first Chinese Restaurant in Australia in 1854. That humble, deep-fried pomfret, delightfully flavoured and seasoned with rice wine, sesame oil, oyster. Tossed in assorted vegetables and mushrooms. Chinese Sausage and Bacon Fried Rice - Peruvian-Chinese dish, inspired by Chifa restaurant in Lima's Chinatown. Very simple and versatile classic fried rice with bacon, egg, and sweet Chinese sausage (Lap Cheong) that has a distinctive fragrance, smoky flavour. The fried rice draws its flavour from the fatty sausage that makes the dish delicious. Chinese Egg Custard Tarts - Inspired by Golden Gate Bakery, San Francisco's Chinatown. What a perfect way to finish off the meal that will just melt your heart. One of the best Chinese desserts in Cantonese cuisine. Flaky pastry filled with sweet custard, baked to perfection and topped with blueberry compote.