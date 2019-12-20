Stock Up Eco-Friendly Cotton Lingerie From This City Label

We are all acquainted with the term sustainable fashion when it comes to clothing but ever heard of an eco-friendly lingerie brand? Kolkata-based lingerie brand Wear Equal has perfectly mastered the art of making super comfy and stylish lingerie and to be honest we are super proud of them.

Launched two months back, the brand stocks a range of upcylced cotton lingerie for women. From classic and bikini briefs, boy shorts to lace panties, they stock it all. We love the cut and feel of the fabrics and you can finally bid goodbye to those uncomfortable synthetic panties. The fabric is highly breathable, hypo-allergic and has an increased ability to absorb moisture, We fell in love with quirky prints and floral motifs -- lotus, marigold, jasmine and sunflower -- in all shades.

The best part? Their collection is available from sizes S to XL. Besides, their body shorts are hip-hugging and gives a flattering finish. Now get ready to add some extra oomph to bedroom proceedings!

Their collection starts from INR 500 and goes up to INR 1,000.



