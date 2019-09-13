Sarees, Lehengas & Kurtis: 8 Shops In Ram Mandir For Indian Wear For Women

Ladies! If you're looking to score Indian casual and occasion wear without burning a hole in your pocket, then drop everything and head to the Ram Mandir area in north Kolkata - a haven for Indian wear, especially sarees - and all of it at pocket-friendly rates. There are scores of shops in the area, which is why we've picked some of the best ones to make the task easier for you.
Shree Saree Kunj
A popular name in the area, Shree Saree Kunj is located inside a lane right opposite Mahajati Sadan. The shop stocks everything from kurtis and salwar suits to sarees and lehengas in different designs, fabrics and embroideries. You'll find apparel in net, chiffon, georgette, crepe and handloom mostly. All you brides can check out their bridal range. Whether it's a casual day out or a wedding, this shop will have you sorted.
Bhiwaniwala Saree Museum
You'll find this shop right next to Golchha Bridal Studio in Ram Mandir. No matter what your budget is, Bhiwaniwala Saree Museum has something to offer to all you ladies. Watch out for their georgette sarees in beautiful prints. Looking for an outfit for your or your BFF's D-day? Stop by this shop for their wide range of lehengas. Need a kurti for casual or office wear? They've got that too. Also get your blouse stitched in any design or embroidery of your liking.
Yashoda Fashions
Another gem of a shop located a few metres away from Shree Saree Kunj, Yashoda Fashions stocks bright and colourful kurtis - a lot of which is made of cotton. You can get salwar suit sets for as low as INR 600! Also get your hands on sarees and lehengas at affordable prices. Best part? All their clothes have an extra four-inch margin. So if it's too tight for you, get a tailor to loosen it up a bit.
Karishma Sarees
This over-a-decade old shop is known for its fancy and bridal sarees available in a wide variety of fabrics and designs. They also do designer blouses and lehengas. Their linen, silk and ruffle sarees are definitely worth checking out. So if you're looking for one for a wedding or pre-wedding function, you know where to go. You can also get your blouses stitched here.
Nirmal Saree Mandir
Their range of traditional Indian and designer sarees is fit for all occasions. Grab a traditional silk or Banarasi silk sarees or if you prefer something in chiffon or georgette, they have that too. Nirmal Saree Mandir also stocks kurtis and dupattas in case you're looking for one.
Riddhi
It's a small shop on the same lane as Bhiwaniwala Saree Museum but stocks an amazing selection of sarees for all occasions. You'll find apparel in silk, cotton, chiffon, georgette, linen, handloom, net and more with different embroideries done on them. You can also buy kurtis and salwar suits here at pocket-friendly rates.
Sundari Saree Emporium
Nav Durga Creation Pvt. Ltd.
Another popular shop in the area, Nav Durga stocks a huge collection of sarees starting as low as INR 600. Get your hands on sarees in cotton, jacquard, viscose, silk, brasso, crepe, faux georgette and more. They also stock stunning bridal and party wear lehengas, kurtis, salwar suits, belbutis and pilas
