Sarees, Lehengas & Kurtis: 8 Shops In Ram Mandir For Indian Wear For Women

You'll find this shop right next to Golchha Bridal Studio in Ram Mandir. No matter what your budget is, Bhiwaniwala Saree Museum has something to offer to all you ladies. Watch out for their georgette sarees in beautiful prints. Looking for an outfit for your or your BFF's D-day? Stop by this shop for their wide range of lehengas. Need a kurti for casual or office wear? They've got that too. Also get your blouse stitched in any design or embroidery of your liking.