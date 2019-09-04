Pets get extremely anxious and scared hearing the loud blaring noises and the Arti celebrations. Manasi Bungalow is a pet-friendly homestay with a 48,000sqft garden filled with all kinds of greenery. Dogs love open spaces where they can run around to glory and free of any restrictions. They also have an in-house Cafe as well as an in-house shoppers paradise of exclusive ecofriendly creatives and pet-friendly products too. So invade you’ve missed out on your necessities no cause of worry. A small library where one can curl up for hours and read sipping Fresh Green Tea from our mini organic kitchen garden. The joys of being amidst Nature in all tranquillity is a feeling of comfort & destress all together.
A Secret Haven For Pets During These Noise Polluted Celebratory Days!
What Could Be Better?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹3,000+
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets.
