This Lokhandwala Bridal Boutique Has Customisable Jewellery AND Clothes!

We love a homegrown business that's family-run and killing it! While exploring Andheri Lokhandwala, we came across a curious store - marked as a jewellery store, this one actually had a designer boutique inside it. Determined to know more, we walked right in. It's a busy little place - on entering, we heard the chatter of ladies placing orders, comparing fabrics, styles and the addition of more sequins to a custom piece. The shelves are laden with readymades, samples and loads of conceptually-inspired clothes. We got to talking with the founder's daughter, Akriti, who was gracious enough to tell us all about this boutique. "Basically, this is a store where if a bride comes in, she'll have her jewellery, and clothes, both sorted." And we see JUST why this boutique is inside the jewellery shop. RA Jewellers, inside which About D'Fit is, has lovely previous and semi-precious jewellery, made from silver. All the embroidery work at this boutique is hand-stitched, and we saw so many experimental patterns, too! The range at About D'Fit starts at INR 3000, and we think you should definitely check out their conceptual clothes!