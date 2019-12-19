About To Be A Groom Soon? Head Here To Get Your Outfits Designed!

Forward NX is a retail and tailoring centre in Goregaon West. What pulled us into the store was the range of dressy men's wear - a thing that's rare to find. They've got a range of dapper sherwanis that you can wear as a wedding guest too, since they're not all that OTT, but we saw quite a few groom-friendly pieces that really caught our eye. They're not ready to wear, so make sure you go here well in advance - a month before your wedding is a good time to go! They also sell safas and phetas (traditional headgear), so if you're looking for those too, Forward NX will sort you out. Are you the type to wear a suit or a simple kurta and call it a day? No worries, they carry crisp cotton kurtas and material for stitching bespoke suits as well. Just ask them to show you the huge range of fabrics. We loved the neutral khadis. In summary, this store offers wedding wear, understated ethnic wear, formals and tailoring services. Bookmark this to make sure you're sorted the next time you find yourself needing outfits stitched or bought!