Bag It: Ace Your Traditional Outfits With These Chic Clutches And Handbags

Girls, we all have tons of things to carry along when we head out to attend a wedding, sangeet or any other event. Of course, you can’t carry a usual sling bag with that heavy lehenga or anarkali. That’s why we love the traditional pothlis and fancy clutches which we can conveniently pair with our outfit and dump all those extra little things in them. Called Bags Hee Bags, this store in Malad specializes only in traditional pothlis, clutches and handbags. While the shop is small, their collection is huge. Diamond studded ones, traditional thread work, gems and carats, pearls – they had a bag for every taste. Starting from INR 500, traditional pothlis in rich colours, fabrics and texture are worth a steal. Each one of them had a pretty handle made of pearl and beads. We’d say buy the gold ones with pearl work on them as they can be paired with all your traditional outfit be it a salwar or lehenga. If you’re a fan of something unique, offbeat and unconventional, this place is for you. While looking around the store we discovered clutches with expensive gems and stones carefully adorned on the fabric. There was a handbag named ‘Mother of Pearl’ – a golden clutch with a huge stone studded on it – inspired heavily by the Afghani handicraft styles. It’s pretty heavy when you hold it and heavy on price even! It comes at a cost INR 5,000.