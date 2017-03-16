A Gorgeous Infinity Pool, Nature At Its Best And More At The Wildernest Nature Resort

They have a gorgeous infinity pool – forget your worries, put on that sunscreen and let your spirit float here. They have some staff designated as naturalists and you can go on a stroll with them while they will show you the flora and fauna around. Take that chilled beer of yours along and spend some time in the lap of nature in these hide-out spots at the resort called machans and get ready to be spellbound by the panoramic beauty. Get moving and go beyond just gazing, feel the charm of Sahyadri and arrange a trek with the resort staff, you can go on either a morning trek or an evening one or both. If you are there in monsoon then do take time and go for the waterfall trek. You can also enjoy the bonfire after a hearty Konkan dinner where you may share and listen to stories, which is also a good way to know the natives and their lifestyle in this part of the country.