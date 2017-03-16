A Gorgeous Infinity Pool, Nature At Its Best And More At The Wildernest Nature Resort

At the Wildernest Nature Resort, the cottages are basically tree houses from where you can gaze upon the natural beauty of the Western Ghats day and night. Let me tell you, if you are a nature-lover, then this is the retreat for you. You can even look at the green and enchanting mountains while you are bathing thanks to the glass walls in the rooms. The place is nothing less than a perfect jungle marvel.
I liked
Pro-tip
Don't forget to carry comfortable and sturdy shoes and mosquito repellent cream {remember you are going to the jungle}. The resort arranges a cab pick-up and drop from the hotel or airport at an additional cost, which is not part of the package. We got ourselves picked from Club Mahindra’s property in South Goa and directly dropped at the airport after our stay. It is however closer from North Goa than South. From Club Mahindra in South Goa, It took us two hours to reach this pristine jungle beauty. As you ascend into the lap of Western Ghats to reach the resort located at 800 feet above sea level, get ready to be enchanted by the charm and persona of Sahyadri which is one of the UNESCO’s World Heritage sites and is also one of the eight “hottest hot-spots” of biological diversity in the world!
What could be better?
One thing, carry cash here as their server remains down most of the times so payment by card gets difficult.
More info
They have a gorgeous infinity pool – forget your worries, put on that sunscreen and let your spirit float here. They have some staff designated as naturalists and you can go on a stroll with them while they will show you the flora and fauna around. Take that chilled beer of yours along and spend some time in the lap of nature in these hide-out spots at the resort called machans and get ready to be spellbound by the panoramic beauty. Get moving and go beyond just gazing, feel the charm of Sahyadri and arrange a trek with the resort staff, you can go on either a morning trek or an evening one or both. If you are there in monsoon then do take time and go for the waterfall trek. You can also enjoy the bonfire after a hearty Konkan dinner where you may share and listen to stories, which is also a good way to know the natives and their lifestyle in this part of the country.
