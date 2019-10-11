This Designer Label Is Here To Help You Slay The Day

We are always on the lookout for casual kurtis for you. And finding Amaya in Andheri's Four Bungalows was like hitting the clothing jackpot. This newly launched designer label has a mix of casual regular wear kurtis and elegant party wears in a variety of prints. You will find long kurtis in pastel colors with silver zari work on them, and you will also find leopard print kurtis to slay that evening look. The clothes are all arranged neatly in hangers so taking a look at the designs is all the more convenient. In case long kurtis are too much effort for you, go for their midi-kurtis too. The store is just next to Nine Figures, another clothing boutique that houses gowns and wedding-wear kurtas (in case you are unable to locate it!)