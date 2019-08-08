Shalom: An Amazing Rooftop Bar And Kitchen In Chembur

Shalom is an amazing rooftop bar kitchen which is located at Chembur. It is situated at 6th floor, Kukreja Arcade, 19th Road, Chembur. -Ambience: This place is divided into Indoor and Outdoor. Indoor has a vintage look to eat. Interior with hues of green. The full stacked bar at the end. I also witnessed karaoke here. Kudos to the singer who made our brunch more memorable with his melodious songs. The outdoor area ( rooftop) was closed. I managed to go there after brunch. I loved it, so many pink walls and artificial vines on the ceiling made it stand out. They also have a butterfly on the wall where you can click Instagram worthy pictures. -Service: Service here is excellent. Staff is well trained and friendly. Do ask them suggestions if you can't decide. Thanks to Darshan and Sushil ( Captains) who was always there and took our feedback. Thanks to the team of Shalom for such amazing hospitality. We tried Sunday Brunch, -Long Island Iced Tea: A classic drink to start with. It was divine in taste. It was served in a tall glass bottle. It was topped with a lemon wedge. This one is highly recommended. -Salubrious: Gin, fresh beetroot juice, celery stick and chocolate bitters. The presentation was just wow. A perfect drink to cleanse and detox. It just soothes senses with every sip. -Orange Fizz: Orange juice, sugar syrup with soda. It was topped with an orange wedge. A soothing drink. -Virgin Watermelon Mojito: So this one the best presented Mojito I have come across A special mention to a bartender for such spectacular presentation. Muddled up mint lime and watermelon juice. A very refreshing and soothing drink. Highly Recommended. Starters, -Veg Manchurian: Manchurian Balls tossed in Chinese sauce. A perfect starter in the monsoon. Well cooked Manchurian in spicy and tangy Manchurian gravy.Highly Recommended -Paneer Satay: It was served with a dip. It was a bit dry for my taste. If you are a paneer lover you will like this one. -Soya Bean Kheema Pav: A good option for vegetarians.Something unique and tasty. It is packed with protein. A complete meal altogether. -Chicken Changezi with jeera rice: Rich and thick chicken and chole gravy. It was very buttery. It was lip-smacking and finger-licking. Highly Recommended. -Chicken Hot Dragon: Deep fried chicken with red wine and schezwan sauce. It was delicious. Highly Recommended -Cilantro Chicken: It was juicy with grill marks on it. This was melt in the mouth. A classic dish! Highly Recommended. Other than this there were few side dishes such as Hummus, Pickled Veggies, Som Tam Salad, Greek Salad, Grilled Carrot and Corn, BBQ Chicken Salad and Chicken Salami. We also tried desserts, a lot of options to choose from. My Favourites were: -Chocolate Mousse: It was served in a small cute glass. It tasted heavenly. Just the way I like it. Highly Recommended -Dutch Truffle Bites: Small bite size Dutch Truffle pastry. This will surely satisfy your chocolate cravings. Highly Recommended Everything about the place was so good starting from service to finger-licking food. A perfect place to spend time with your loved ones