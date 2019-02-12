Arman Shoes & Bags In Dadar Sells Everything Starting At INR 350

Dadar Market right outside Dadar railway station welcomes you with hundreds of shops that sell a variety of things, be it footwear, accessories, home-decor, clothing, and much more. However, footwear and bags are two things that always catch our attention. And this time around, it was a small shop called Arman Shoes & Bags that managed to lure us in with their collection of gorgeous footwear and bags. We entered a narrow but long shop with neatly arranged footwear along one wall and a range of colourful bags on the other. We found everything in footwear for both, men and women- from daily wear slippers and sandals or mojris to go with with Indian formals or shiny shoes for a formal occasion for men to daily, formal and festive footwear for the ladies. They also have a collection of massage chappals for utmost comfort to your feet (ever walked on clouds?). Ladies,you will find bags of almost every colour and size and for every occasion you want. We checked out some trendy backpacks, dailywear bags and laptop bags that will amp up your style quotient and how! Unfortunately, they do not keep stock of men's bags currently, but we're hoping for it to happen soon (who doesn't like a bag for INR 350!) While the first look may give you the impression of a burning hole inside your pocket, let us assure you that it will only be otherwise. Everything at this shop is priced at INR 350 and upwards, depending upon the style and design you choose. So, if brand-shopping isn't your thing, Arman Shoes & Bags will definitely have what you have been looking for, in your budget (you can buy it guilt-free too). What are you waiting for? Shop away!