Did you just realize that it's a dry day and cancel all the plans you'd made in advance? Don't worry, because it's time to get dressed and head out to these bars that remain open in Mumbai even on dry days (yes, there is God)- though there's no guarantee. But nevertheless, it's always good to try your luck!
Check Out These 3 Bars In Mumbai That Will Flow Endlessly Even On A Dry Day
Reflections JW Marriott, Juhu
As all five-star properties have the license to serve alcohol on dry days, {except election day}, Reflections at JW Marriott could be one of the options you could explore in case you direly need to go out or your birthday falls on a dry day {bummer but hey, we saved you}. Along with cocktails like martini, cosmopolitan and Jager Bombs for the brave, they have tikkas and finger food to gorge on.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Harbour Bar, Taj Mahal
If you're looking forward to amp up your fancy quotient a notch higher with a sea view on a (not so) dry day, you must book your table at Harbour Bar. We suggest you pair up their classy cocktails and other drinks with a sushi roll or cajun spiced prawns.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Hornby's Pavilion, ITC Grand Central
Sipping a glass of whiskey while gushing about the dreamy, old world charm of Millsquare {it has a fountain} doesn’t seem too bad on a dry day. They have signature dishes like potli samosas, mezze platter and dal kebabs that pair well with the drinks too.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
