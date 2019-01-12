Check Out These 3 Bars In Mumbai That Will Flow Endlessly Even On A Dry Day

As all five-star properties have the license to serve alcohol on dry days, {except election day}, Reflections at JW Marriott could be one of the options you could explore in case you direly need to go out or your birthday falls on a dry day {bummer but hey, we saved you}. Along with cocktails like martini, cosmopolitan and Jager Bombs for the brave, they have tikkas and finger food to gorge on.