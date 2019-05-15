BCB With A Lovely Ambience Offers Lavish Buffet Spread & Live Music

Bombay Cocktail Bar

Andheri West, Mumbai
Deluxe House, Ground Floor, B-50, Off New Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Buffet Details:- 1 Veg or 1 Non-Veg Soup, 3 Veg or 3 Non Veg starters, 2 Veg or 2 Non Veg Curries, 1 Chinese Main, 1 Daal, 2 types of rice, Assorted Bread, Raita, 2 Desserts & one cooler with unlimited refills along with Salad Counter, Chaat Counter & Pasta. Love the entire concept of buffet spread inside a bar with private seating area which works perfectly for family/ large groups/kitty parties where you enjoy a lavish buffet spread, good food, live music, lovely decor, soothing ambience, good crowd with some privacy all for Rs 450 plus taxes. Great VFM from a customers point of view. Whether you go alone, as a couple, family, for business meets, kitty parties or group events, Bombay Cocktail Bar has it covered for all kind of events & food is suitable for all age groups.

What Could Be Better?

They could give more options for coolers, dessert variety could be better & service can pick up. High chair seating near the bar is uncomfortable.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

