Craving Chinese? Order Away Your Favourite Chinese Dish From This Delivery Kitchen!

One fine outlet from where I had my favourite cuisine of Chinese, Meraki. Meraki is one of the growing brands in Chinese food serving Chinese, Thai, Burmese & Asian Food, I've ordered for few dishes of which some of them were very unique and very tasty. first of all delivery was bang on time, packing was class apart, No-spill at all from the containers., quantity I bet no Chinese brand serves this much quantity it was too much I would say of 5 items I ordered I was easy for approx 8 ppl to serve in . also they do keep personal choice available as my family is allergic to Mushrooms so they didn't add Mushrooms in any of the food content 1) Kung Pao Potato: - You guys know how much I love my potatoes and this one just made a special place in my ordering list. It tasted amazing. One of the best kung pao potatoes I've eaten so far. Highly recommended. Perfect on spices, sauces, portion size and taste as well. 2) Burmese Khao Suey with Noodles:-The Most fascinating part of this was all ingredients reqd to be added in Khao suey were packed individually The Khao Suey is served with all the other ingredients, a bowl of Noodles along with the traditional gravy. Khao suey tasted amazing. Not too much flavour of coconut, just perfect. 3) Thai Green Curry with Basil Rice Thai Curry cooked in coconut milk with the choicest vegetables making it simply delectable and spicy and perfect on the texture, colour, taste and fineness of the dish. I love Thai curry and this one, in particular, was outstanding. The gravy was nice and thick had the flavours were fantastic. A must-try. 4) Malaysian Noodles:-Their portions too are good; yet another scrumptious dish to try out. It had a hint of chilli; flat noodles were served to perfection. Veggies along with noodles tasted well. The combination went well, the quantity was also sufficient. Overall worth to try out. 5) Paneer with black Pepper Gravy A mild Paneer with Black pepper gravy with lots of garlic, basil, chilli and spring onions. It paired well with the Malaysian noodles. Paneer was soft, and the gravy was not too salty. Perfect in taste Overall I had a very good time with Meraki & I would love to promote that if you & wanted to have some Asian food headway straight to Meraki and enjoy their delicacy. They have an overall 12 outlets in Mumbai & are growing rapidly.