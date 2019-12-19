Swing By This Place In Powai For Some Amazing Wine!

The Wine Table has a new outlet in Powai. I visited this place for a wine tasting and was amazed to see all the wines present over there from all over the world and all the different varieties they had! The host present over there was too good as she had all the best information about all the types of wines and also gave us the information about the ingredients in the wine and helped us to understand which type of wine (white or red) goes with which type of food. I'm not a wine person mostly but after visiting this place I'm totally in love with "WHITE WINES" specially and the combination of it with salted foods.