Crafted With Care: Handbags And Handicrafts At This Parla Store

Owned by Rasesh and Bhamini, Bhamini Fashions is a locally owned and run boutique that supports the #shoplocal philosophy. The store has a varied and interesting collection that's inspired and draws from India's rich craft heritage. Their collection of products are diverse, and while they mainly focus on handbags in a variety of styles, they also have fashion accessories, home decor, and craft goods that you can purchase that are handcrafted with care in ethnic styles. Browse the collection of handbags and you'll find festive potlis in pretty designs, clutches with mirrorwork, sequin work and bead work, sling bags in contemporary styles that pair well with denims, and work-friendly totes in kalamkari and ikat. If you love your beauty sleep, we spotted fabric eyemasks made with traditional fabrics at INR 250, leather-work earrings in bright fish and peacock designs at INR 400, cane work and fabric clutches at INR 600, and totes with Buddha prints at INR 800. Bag lovers, we love that their range is from INR 400 to INR 2500 so you can pick up something new even if you're on a budget! So, whether you're looking to add a touch of ethnic flair to your wardrobe or jazz up a corner of your living room or bedroom with a handcrafted home accessory, Bhamini in Vile Parle has a collection that's well worth checking out.