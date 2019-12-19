Ethical Shoppers, Head To Mumbai's Zero-Waste Fashion Store In Juhu

The zero-waste concept isn’t a new one in the global fashion world, but definitely is in Mumbai. Designer-duo, Bhumika Chedda and Jyoti Mukerji have launched this store keeping in mind, no fabric used for stitching clothes should be wasted. They upcycle and recycle materials and fabrics like jute, cotton, silk etc to create their designs.

Cut off fabric is used to create braided belts for dresses, or used as beautifully braided borders in their lehenga collection, ticking all the right ethical boxes. Their ready-to-wear clothes range from INR 5,000 to INR 25,000. Their sarees, especially hand woven, range from INR 25,000 to INR 45,000. If you're shopping for an occasion, their range starts at INR 50,000 and can go up to INR 85,000.

Their accessories too, are made of cut-off fabrics. Beads and threads have been used to conjure up a dazzling range of shoe wear, bags (INR 3,000 upwards) and special fabric earrings (INR 2,000 upwards.). The fusion of fashion and sustainability gives Mumbaikars a cause for shopping. Keeping the close-to-nature theme in mind, we saw shades of greens, pastels and blues in the store, with patches of beautiful butterflies on their bags, and shoes. Even the price tags, made out of recycled jute, are sustainable. Now no more guilt trips for shopping splurges.