Seeking some adventure? Make your weekends more exciting by just renting your ride from this Khar bicycle shop, Giant Starkenn.

Giant Starkenn is a a bicycle shop situated in Khar, selling many varieties and models of MTB (mountain bikes). The shop not only sells bikes, but even rents them out by the day for extremely low prices. You can hire a mountain bike for only INR 400 for 12 hours. That effectively is just INR 33 an hour (although you can’t hire by the hour), and it’s quite the deal.

It is a much better idea to let them know a few days in advance about your requirements, as they have limited bicycles available on rent at a time.

The next time you’re feeling listless, just hit up a few of your friends and go on a cycling trail.



Price: They offer two options for rent - Starkenn bikes at INR 500 and Giant bikes at INR 400 for a minimum 12-hour period.

Note: They also require a deposit of INR 2,000 per bike plus an original ID card