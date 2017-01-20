We came across a workout that combines three of the best workouts to build strength and keep us fit. Body Balance is what you should be doing, people.
Striking A Balance: Combine Three Workouts With Body Balance At F2 Fitness
What Is It?
Body Balance is a combination of Yoga, Tai Chi and Pilates, that builds flexibility, strength and leaves you feeling centered and calm. It works with controlled breathing, concentration and a carefully structured series of stretches, moves and poses to music.
Developed by Les Mills, a prominent company that formulates group fitness classes abroad, a new Body Balance class is released every three months with new music and choreography. There are two class formats: one more aimed towards strengthening, and the other focusing on flexibility and movement.
F2 Fitness, Khar has Body Balance classes three days a week and you can enroll yourself for INR 9,000 for a three-month membership. Don’t want to commit yourself to a schedule? Pay-per-class at INR 750.
So, We're Saying...
If you want to stop slouching at office or generally want to be more graceful while getting fit, sign up for this.
#LBBTip
They suggest classes should be done barefoot for it improves body posture alignment.
