Striking A Balance: Combine Three Workouts With Body Balance At F2 Fitness

Body Balance is a combination of Yoga, Tai Chi and Pilates, that builds flexibility, strength and leaves you feeling centered and calm. It works with controlled breathing, concentration and a carefully structured series of stretches, moves and poses to music.

Developed by Les Mills, a prominent company that formulates group fitness classes abroad, a new Body Balance class is released every three months with new music and choreography. There are two class formats: one more aimed towards strengthening, and the other focusing on flexibility and movement.

F2 Fitness, Khar has Body Balance classes three days a week and you can enroll yourself for INR 9,000 for a three-month membership. Don’t want to commit yourself to a schedule? Pay-per-class at INR 750.