Grab Cool Hoodies, Quirky Sportswear & More From This SoBo Store

If you’ve always been a fan of simply pairing a smart hoodie with a pair of denim or shorts, you’re sure to love this store. Called Different Boutique, this store has hoodies with quirky graphics, colours, prints and text. Get these for INR 900 and upwards. If nothing else, you’re sure to ace the #airportlook with a funky pair of shorts and loose hoodies. Apart from hoodies, you can also bag their sportswear and jogger suits, after all, who wants to wear boring clothes while working out. And, if you’re heading for a vacay, they’ve got tons of quirky options for printed tops, cute dresses and shorts. Their range starts from approximate INR 500 and upwards. Florals, stripes, ombre, polka dots, monochrome – name it and you’ve got it. Lastly, if you’re looking for a great pair of trendy denims, they’re sure to spoil you for choice. The range of their denim collection starts from INR 1000 and upwards.