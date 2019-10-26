Designer Gowns, Printed Maxis & More: Hit Up This Store For Chic Party Wear

Rupali is a designer boutique tucked away in the busy streets of C.P. Tank in South Mumbai. Whether you’re looking for an outfit for a fancy cocktail party, a vibrant maxi for a beach party or a cute dress for a baby shower – this store has got it all. From pretty net dresses to chiffon gowns and from pastel floral dresses to wine coloured long dress – we are in love with their elegant party wear collection. Apart from maxis and gowns, they’ve got an array of fancy and daily wear tops as well. While the party wear dresses and tops start from INR 700 and upwards, the designer gowns are slightly on a higher range being INR 2,000 and upwards. So, if a fancy occasion if coming up, do not forget to check out this place. In case you're looking for a particular style or fit, make sure you have a chat with the store owner or the staff, who can help you out with some fun options!