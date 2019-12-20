Old Printing Techniques Meet Modern Designs With This Jaipur-based Brand

Based out of Jaipur, Rias is a clothing brand that offers an intriguing mix of tradition and modernity. The brand crafts modern pieces that are in line with the our contemporary lifestyle. They've shined the spotlight on traditional techniques like dabu and block printing which are old-school traditions from Rajasthan.

What we love is that they work together with artisans and craftsmen and craft modern designs that combine the best of old and new. If you appreciate slow fashion, this absolutely is up your alley. There isn't a single piece of machine work involved in this process of the fabrics themselves which are handspun, pretty awesome we think!

The collection is pretty diverse, and features options from shirts, dresses, trousers, shirts, skirts, jumpsuits, co-ord sets, scarves and more. They've also got a beautiful collection of sarees featuring hand-block prints and interesting patterns. We spotted kurtas at INR 4600, dresses at 4,500, and jumpsuits at INR 6,500.