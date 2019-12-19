This Cute Little Cafe Have Got Pretty Ambience And Great Food

NJC- Not Justa Cafe located in vile parle serves great north Indian, Mexican, Chinese and Italian food. The ambience is good, spacious, cleanliness is up to date. It's a people-friendly cafe, were treated warmly. I ordered, Pizzamosa-Crispy, tasty served with two side chutneys. Its a unique and tasty dish to have. NJC special nachos- As the picture says crispy nachos served with loaded of cheese, Mexican beans and tangy sauce. As you have bites it tastes different every moment. Sizzling brownie- All time favourite sizzling brownie topped with ice cream and chocolate. It simply just fill ur heart. Banta soda- Masala soda served in age-old Gotti soda bottle just take you back in time and reminds you of our childhood days. Quality- good Quantity- enough for two Recommended- hell yeah!