This Cute Little Cafe Have Got Pretty Ambience And Great Food

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

NJC - Not Justa Cafe

Vile Parle East, Mumbai
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Casablanca CHS, Shop 2, MG Road, Vile Parle, Mumbai

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

NJC- Not Justa Cafe located in vile parle serves great north Indian, Mexican, Chinese and Italian food. The ambience is good, spacious, cleanliness is up to date. It's a people-friendly cafe, were treated warmly. I ordered, Pizzamosa-Crispy, tasty served with two side chutneys. Its a unique and tasty dish to have. NJC special nachos- As the picture says crispy nachos served with loaded of cheese, Mexican beans and tangy sauce. As you have bites it tastes different every moment. Sizzling brownie- All time favourite sizzling brownie topped with ice cream and chocolate. It simply just fill ur heart. Banta soda- Masala soda served in age-old Gotti soda bottle just take you back in time and reminds you of our childhood days. Quality- good Quantity- enough for two Recommended- hell yeah!

What Could Be Better?

I can't get any negative.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Cafes

NJC - Not Justa Cafe

Vile Parle East, Mumbai
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Casablanca CHS, Shop 2, MG Road, Vile Parle, Mumbai

image-map-default