Home Decor Goals, Sorted! This Brand Makes Hand-crafted Clay And Italian Marble Products

Bitten by the decor bug? If yes, then you should add this store to your list of options. They're all about making products that are both aesthetic and purposeful, adding value to your home along with beauty.

Each of their ceramic pieces go through a painstaking process with a series of steps that starts with creating a unique mould, then carefully trimmed by hand, sun dried, and glazed. We hear it takes up to a week to create these ceramic pieces. Browse the collection and you'll find mug sets, plates, snack plates, and more. Their designs lean towards the contemporary and minimal, that's ideal for the modern home. Prices start around INR 400. In their marble ware collection, you'll find plates, platters, tissue boxes, coasters and more. All their marble products are made with Italian marble and are hand carved. Prices start between INR 600-700 for the coasters and can go up to INR 11.25K for a platter set.

You can order their products online via their website and also via Scootsy. Products are limited as they are made in smaller batches, so they might get sold out.