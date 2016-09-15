Cocoatrait, founded by India’s only certified chocolate taster, is an initiative to bring fine chocolates to all us lucky people – and we’re especially excited about their chocolate subscription box.
Is It That Time Of The Month? Subscribe To A Sweet Surprise
The Chennai-based company offers two monthly chocolate subscription options across India – the monthly box and the luxury collection. The chocolates are sourced from across the country, and include a variety of flavours and types that we might be surprised by.
With the monthly box, we will receive three handpicked, high-quality chocolate bars, which will be a surprise each time. However, we can state our preferences for what kind of chocolates we would like, and the box will be chosen accordingly. With the luxury box, you can expect more high-end chocolates.
The chocolates also come in beautiful tin boxes that we’re planning on reusing infinitely to store our accessories.
If your chocolate love is true, definitely give this box a try – or give someone a birthday gift they will remember all year.
Where: Cocoatrait, 78, Greams Road,Thousand Lights, Chennai
Contact: +919600064846
Price: INR 999 upwards
Check out their website here.
