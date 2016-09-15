Is It That Time Of The Month? Subscribe To A Sweet Surprise

The Chennai-based company offers two monthly chocolate subscription options across India – the monthly box and the luxury collection. The chocolates are sourced from across the country, and include a variety of flavours and types that we might be surprised by.

With the monthly box, we will receive three handpicked, high-quality chocolate bars, which will be a surprise each time. However, we can state our preferences for what kind of chocolates we would like, and the box will be chosen accordingly. With the luxury box, you can expect more high-end chocolates.

The chocolates also come in beautiful tin boxes that we’re planning on reusing infinitely to store our accessories.