For Silver Jewellery You Won't Want To Do Without, Head to Moksh

Do you love silver jewellery as much as we do? We found this little store in Colaba Market that has a great selection of all things silver for you to accessorize any outfit. From cute nose pins and silver ear studs starting at INR 200 to rings starting from INR 300 to more ornate items priced up till INR 6,000, there's plenty to choose from. Our picks are the butterfly-shaped, mother-of-pearl ring at INR 1,050 and a ruby-and-silver earring set at INR 3,000. We also like their selection of pretty bracelets and pendants in store. Besides the jewellery, Moksh also has gifting ideas like silver glasses, plates and religious figurines that you can buy for a special occasion.