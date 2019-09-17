Reasons Why We Stan Cruelty-free Skincare From Bodyshop

We love our skincare to be cruelty-free and Bodyshop keeps us coming back for more of their signature line of skincare and beauty products. Whether you like fruity shower gels - think strawberry shower gel and mandarin shower gel, or fresh AF scents like green tea that's also packed with those great antioxidants we love - you'll find plenty to explore.

Their products are known for ethically-sourced natural ingredients like Adriatic peony, Himalayan charcoal, French lavender, Thai lemongrass, Ethiopian green coffee and more. The collection of skincare includes shower gels, shower creams, cleansers, body butters, exfoliators, anti-ageing serums, shampoos, conditioners, treatments etc. They also have a make-up line that includes concealers, bronzers, blushes, primers, eyeliners, mascara, lip colours etc.

If you have particular skin concerns that you want to address you can also shop according to that, which we think is awesome.

Price: Body butters at INR 995 onwards, body washes from INR 325, shampoos from INR 645, fragrances from INR 1,545.