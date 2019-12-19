Dabba Watch: Count Calories With Greenz, A New Health-Food Service

Greenz has a pocket-friendly and diverse menu offering healthy yet delicious Italian, continental and Oriental cuisine which has been Indianised to the local palate.

Using freshly sourced ingredients like olive oil, low-fat mayonnaise and flour-less wheat, the meals are rich in protein and fibre with an approximate calorie count of 450 calories for each one.

The meal options include a chicken herbed brown rice meal, a smoked chicken in mushroom sauce with brown rice, a smoked chicken multi-grain sandwich, a green salad and a wheat pasta in Alfredo sauce.

Unhealthy, high on calories lunch options that tend to make you fall asleep {specially before an important meeting} are now out. A salad is probably a good idea instead of that tall burger that your colleague wanted to split with you. Instead, try the brown rice meals – they sound tasty and are super convenient to eat while staring at the laptop screen at work.