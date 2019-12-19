Greenz, a new dabba service caters to the health-conscious by delivering fresh, calorie-counted and balanced meals to our doorstep or office reception.
Dabba Watch: Count Calories With Greenz, A New Health-Food Service
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
What Is It?
Greenz has a pocket-friendly and diverse menu offering healthy yet delicious Italian, continental and Oriental cuisine which has been Indianised to the local palate.
Using freshly sourced ingredients like olive oil, low-fat mayonnaise and flour-less wheat, the meals are rich in protein and fibre with an approximate calorie count of 450 calories for each one.
The meal options include a chicken herbed brown rice meal, a smoked chicken in mushroom sauce with brown rice, a smoked chicken multi-grain sandwich, a green salad and a wheat pasta in Alfredo sauce.
Unhealthy, high on calories lunch options that tend to make you fall asleep {specially before an important meeting} are now out. A salad is probably a good idea instead of that tall burger that your colleague wanted to split with you. Instead, try the brown rice meals – they sound tasty and are super convenient to eat while staring at the laptop screen at work.
So We're Thinking...
We tried their brown rice bowls and salads. Big ups to the rice bowls for being flavourful {albeit a little on the spicy side, you might want to tell them to curb it before you order}. We’re skipping the all-green salad although the chicken salad was tasty even without the dressing.
#LBBTip
The Powai area covers the distance between Ghatkopar and MIDC {Andheri East} through Scootsy, Swiggy, Zomato and Food Panda.
Cost: Boxes are priced between INR 250-280
