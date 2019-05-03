Delicious Meals With Equally Great Cocktails Only In February 30

February 30 a new restaurant and bar that serves not only good cocktails but some really delicious food too. Very chic and elegant space, minimal and well done. Some great cocktails here Coming to the food: I called for the veg laksa soup and the Manchurian noodles Soup. Both were flavorful, perfectly seasoned and of the right consistency. Soya chaap lettuce cups: a very light, flavorful, delicious appetizer. The soft chaap and the crunchy lettuce, a perfect combination! Dimsums were really good. Perfectly done and flavorful! Mains - Kali dal with methi naan and green garlic khichdi. Surprising that I had khichdi at a bar but trust me it was amazing, loved the dal too. Both the dishes were delicious. Overall a great place to chill with friends.