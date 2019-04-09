Dinosaur Eggs And Gajar Halwa Tacos: Eat Your Heart Out At Andheri's February 30

Andheri's Oshiwara is home to a new-age lounge that has modernity written all over it. From neon lighting to specially-carved seating areas, steel walls and shiny surfaces will make you want to stand in a spot and just take it all in. Slowly. There are two sections that make it all the more interesting, where the indoor section is more lounge-like, the outdoor section has booths and on a good summer's day, you'll be blessed to have some breeze. We picked our corner and started off with some cocktails, namely the Fools Paradise, Doctor Strange and Pie In The Sky. We've got to tell you that the cocktails here are unique and potent too, so a word to the wise, don't bite off more than you can chew! (pun intended) When it comes to food, they have vegetarian and non-veg options, even Jain, vegan, keto and gluten-free variations of dishes (all you health conscious folks, cheggit!) We decided to try their famous Dinosaur Egg (cream cheese stuffed eggs coated with spicy chicken kheema and served with parmesan fondue). You can pick from a variety of Indian or western small bites here. For the main course, we had their roasted sambal prawns and the Goan Portuguese curry that really stood out in terms of flavour and presentation. They serve all types of cuisines here, so if you're in the mood for some Oriental or even Continental food, you can pick from a wide range. We ended our meal with something that sounds like it could possibly be a disaster, but turned out to be one of the best things we tasted - the Gajar Halwa Tacos. Honestly guys, you'll have to try it to believe it. So, if you want to experience what February 30 actually feels like, you finally have the perfect opportunity. Trust us, you won't be disappointed.