Suits To Sherwanis: Find Bespoke Tailoring For Men At This Store

While exploring the streets around Turner Road in Bandra, we happened upon DMode, a bespoke men's wear store located close to Tawa Restaurant. This store specialises in wedding and occasion wear for men. We spoke to owner Sushma Poladia and here's what we learned: Men, this is your go-to for tailored Indian wear that's designed just for you. The store will customise your entire outfit in a head-to-toe experience that sees every element of your ensemble cared for. From your outfit to every accessory like footwear, broaches, and ties, they'll curate the complete look. Whether you're going for a formal, western look with a tuxedo or you're opting for a gorgeous sherwani set, you can get it all made to measure here. Their sherwanis are generally in silk and feature personalised embroidery to suit your look and your budget. Once you step into the store, you'll have a chance to sit down and discuss exactly what you want. You can even bring in your own design ideas and they'll tailor it for you. Kurtas start at INR 7,000, suitings from INR 14,000. Depending on the fabric, the embroidery, and the kind of work that has gone into creating the outfit, prices can range up to 50,000-70,000. Each order can be customised and if you're looking for a more cost-effective experience you can request machine embroidery over hand-stitched, choose a different fabric etc. With over 15 years in the business, this store run by a mother-daughter duo is an option if you're looking to customise your occasion wear.