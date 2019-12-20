Order Delicious Burgers, Pasta & Yum Salads From Munch!

Munch, tried this lovely outlet from Mahim and Loved the food. The flavours and quality are really good. What I had:- Classic Chicken burger:- Great burger option for snacks, medium-sized party with many yummy sauces and few veggies such as onions and tomatoes. Liked the bun, it was big but soft and blended well with the sauces. Chicken hot wings and crunchy chicken:- Both had two pieces each and Loved both of them. The crunchy chicken was so yummy and yet so juicy from the inside. Hot wings sauce was good that spicy and sweet balance was amazing. Fries with Peri Peri dip sauce:- One of the best places to have fries is this one, not only the quality was great but also the dip which was unique in flavour! Hot paprika chicken pasta with garlic bread:- The best creamiest delicious pasta I have ever tasted from a delivery outlet! So happy I ordered this. Yummy chicken and veggies and pasta at every bite. The sauce is extremely delicious that's why I highly recommend this pasta and burger. The pasta tasted amazing with the garlic bread! Chicken in brown sauce and buttered herb rice: -This dish Consisted of boneless chicken in medium spicy Flavourful gravy with some veggies such as capsicum, onions and tasted amazing with the rice. The herb rice was jeera rice and had an overall taste of ghee also in it. Loved the combo of both! This is a great place for snacks as well as dining options and is of really good quality!