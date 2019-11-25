Customise It! This Brand Makes Accessories That Are Great For Gifting

Love accessorizing? We know we do! We discovered a local brand that makes for the perfect gift. CD & CD is a homegrown label that's got a wide collection of bags, clothing, and joothis. They also have a seasonal collection that changes every new months.

Weekends are the time to ditch those office totes and lighten up. And what better than a cute sling to pair with your outfit? Think colourful slings with zigzag patterns, leopard print slings for that party look, cute ikat print heart-shaped slings. We liked their collection of embroidered clutches that you can customise with hand embroidery and a personalised message or pattern. We especially found a mango wood clutch with fabric detailing quite unique (priced at INR 1950) Interestingly, you can also opt for a joothi and clutch combo (INR 1900). Since it's the festive season, we also recommend their selection of potlis in traditional designs. They have embriodered joothis in pretty designs. Currently, they also have a limited Winter Collection in stock - think sweater dresses and ponchos.

All in all, if you're looking for more traditional and ethnic bags, clutches and joothis, you can definitely check out their collection. As an added bonus, they customise a few of their patterns that make for a fab gift this shaadi season.



