Ever Imagined A ‘Zero Oil Burger Patty’? Head To McDonald’s And You’ll Be Surprised.

Let’s face it, we’ve all been guilty of ordering a good ol’ McVeggie, McAloo Tikki or a McChicken for aeons. We have been visiting McDonald’s right through our childhood, teenage years and well through our adulthood too? But our food order barely changed!

This time, we promised ourselves to resist going for our house favourites and boy, were we surprised! How so? Read on to find out.



For starters, our ‘always on diet’ friend was swept off the floor when she found that McDonald’s serves a ‘zero-oil patty’ burger that is absolutely yummylicious! Which one? It’s the magnificent McEgg burger, y’all. The burger is loaded with the goodness of protein sans any oil in the patty and it tastes delish. Yep, we were as stoked to learn this, as you are. The health-conscious peeps, are you guys listening? No need to wait for cheat days, to gobble down those burgers. Can life get any better?



Moving on, have you’ll heard of the scrumptious ‘Chatpata Naan’ on the McDonald’s menu? It has some legit bold flavours. Its tangy sauce works beautifully with the golden aloo or kebab patty and shredded onions (yummy!). And it is so wholesome, one can eat it for lunch, an evening snack or fill themselves up for dinner!

But lately, we’re discovering an old, yet new favourite: Maharaja Mac y’all! We mean, cheesy chicken patty (or corn and cheese one for the vegetarians in the house), jalapeno slices, onions and iceberg lettuce. Yum! Can’t get enough of this beauty.

Hold Up though, what stood out for us, was the McCafe coffee spread. Who thought that our favourite burger joint doles out fabulous coffees too! We probed a bit and figured that their coffees are made from 100% Arabica coffee beans and the choices are endless. Their Lattes, Cappuccino, Americano or the chocolatey milkshakes make for a perfect first date or just a hangout spot with your peeps!

All in all, we’re happy with these extraordinary disclosures, aren’t we? We can’t wait to re-visit already!