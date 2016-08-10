LBBPicks: Payal Singhal Meets Fizzy Goblet For Budget-Friendly Juttis

If you, like us, have always wanted to own branded pair of shoes but the exorbitant prices were putting you off, this collaboration is a match made in heaven. Fizzy Goblet started off by Laksheeta Govil makes designer handcrafted juttis which are traditional yet contemporary and at the same time affordable to the 9am-9pm city dwellers like us. Therefore, their concept is simple here – bring exclusive, high-end fashion {like Payal Singhal} to mere mortals like us, so our monthly salaries are safer.