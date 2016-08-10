Payal Singhal is collaborating with Fizzy Goblet, a fashion brand for designer leather juttis and shoe-wear, bringing down the designer’s notoriously high prices to what we can afford.
#LBBPicks: Payal Singhal Meets Fizzy Goblet For Budget-Friendly Juttis
- Upwards: ₹ 2500
- Available Online
Fashion That You Can Afford
If you, like us, have always wanted to own branded pair of shoes but the exorbitant prices were putting you off, this collaboration is a match made in heaven. Fizzy Goblet started off by Laksheeta Govil makes designer handcrafted juttis which are traditional yet contemporary and at the same time affordable to the 9am-9pm city dwellers like us. Therefore, their concept is simple here – bring exclusive, high-end fashion {like Payal Singhal} to mere mortals like us, so our monthly salaries are safer.
What We Love
The Sitara collection that features trademark beautiful patterns of peacocks, lotus with intricate embroidery on the juttis , in shades pastels and mint. The juttis are comfort wear and can be worn for festivals, weddings and even parties. We suggest double them up as office wear, and practice the answer to “who are you wearing today?”.
So We're Thinking...
Order a pair or two off the website, as the collection is available till the stocks lasts {code word for HURRY UP}. In fact, Fizzy Goblet deliveries across India {free of cost}, and worldwide. For Mumbai, if you want it delivered the same day {except Thane and Navi Mumbai, can be done the next day}, opt for the express delivery {for INR 100}.
#LBBTip
The packaging comes in customised bags, and cardboard trunk boxes in pink and yellow colours, nicely done up for you – because magical shoes deserve magical boxes.
