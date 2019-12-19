Figurines To Furniture: Make A Statement With All Things Pretty From This Brand

Imagine entering a store that is so pleasing to the eye, that you can’t help but walk in. Ficus Fine Living, a brand that is not known by too many of us, certainly left a lasting impression. We stepped in to see ceramic figurines that had taken animal forms, scented candles, candle holders made of wood, ceramic, baked pottery, tea sets and dinnerware, urns and vases in early Victorian print, jute bags, cloth bags, artwork, table lamps, and so much more. Not just this, they also had some furniture pieces like high-backed chairs, stools placed aesthetically around the store, sofas, and floor lamps that were on display here. So, while we made our way to the counter with our bag of purchases (ceramic owl figurines, anyone?) we hope to have inspired more like us who spend their time decking up their homes with eclectic pieces that speak volumes about their personality. The price range starts from INR 150 for candles, INR 500 for ceramic figurines {small} and can go up to some thousands, in case you’re interested in their furniture. Happy shopping!