Firangi Chula: A Go To Place For Some Delicious Quick Bites

Firangi Chula is a regular place with regular cuisine. Taste and quantity of the food were really good. We tried: Schezwan Fingers: The fingers were cooked really well, covered with spicy Schezwan sauce. Cheese Roll: Thin layer of roll fully loaded with cheese and herbs. Loved the taste. Crispy and cheesy. Shikanji: Mixture of lime and mint. Good and Refreshing. Blue Sea - It's a Blue lagoon with soda in it. Decent enough. Schezwan Noodles: Comes in a good quantity but not that great in taste. Could have been much better. Gulab Jamun: Two delicious Gulab Jamun with thick stuffing, goes really well. Ambience - 2/5 Food - 3/5 Service - 3/5